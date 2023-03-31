The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s factory activity expands in March, but at a slower pace - March 31, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. economy expanded slightly in the fourth quarter, beating forecasts - March 31, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Universal Music Group extends CEO’s contract, slashes salary after 2022 profit drop - March 31, 2023