China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s Star Entertainment hit with another big fine over casino breaches - December 8, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply - December 8, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Verizon stock has had a tough year. Is a ‘drastic’ shakeup in order? - December 8, 2022