China’s top policy-making body, the Politburo, said in a meeting Friday that the government should roll out incremental policies aimed at supporting the economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Politburo vows to meet economic targets with more policy support - April 29, 2022
- Remy Cointreau confirms 2022 profit expectations, sees strong start to year - April 29, 2022
- Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report - April 29, 2022