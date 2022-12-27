Shares of Chinese pharmaceutical companies plunged Tuesday morning on Chinese bourses, continuing a slide that began in the face of competition from Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid earlier this month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Chinese drug makers’ shares plunge as Pfizer’s Paxlovid gains market share - December 26, 2022
- Southwest Airlines meltdown: More flights to be canceled in the coming days - December 26, 2022
- U.S. stock futures rise ahead of last trading week of 2022 - December 26, 2022