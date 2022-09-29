Dow Jones Newswires: Chinese EV maker Leapmotor skids in Hong Kong debut

Shares of Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. dived in their Hong Kong debut, after the Chinese electric-car maker raised US$772 million in net proceeds during a tough time for public offerings.
