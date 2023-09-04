Shares of Chinese property developers rose sharply Monday, as more major Chinese cities said they would ease mortgage policies in a bid to shore up the sector.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Chinese property developer stocks jump on easing mortgage policy - September 4, 2023
- Chinese property developers surge Monday, on easing mortgage policies - September 4, 2023
- Nestle sells peanut-allergy treatment business to Stallergenes Greer - September 4, 2023