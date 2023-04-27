KKR & Co.-backed ZJLD Group Inc. got off to a rocky start in its trading debut in Hong Kong, with shares falling as much as 17% in the first listing by a Chinese spirit maker outside mainland China.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Chinese spirit maker ZJLD slides in Hong Kong debut - April 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: Teradyne stock rallies nearly 7% as demand from auto, industrial customers supports strong outlook - April 26, 2023
- : Republican megadonor Peter Thiel won’t fund any candidates in 2024: reports - April 26, 2023