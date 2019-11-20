Dow Jones Newswires: Colgate reveals to competitors how it makes completely recyclable toothpaste tube

Colgate-Palmolive Co. will share the intellectual property of its new fully-recyclable toothpaste tube with competitors, a move that comes as the home-goods industry faces mounting pressure from eco-conscious shoppers.
