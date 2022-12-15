Currys PLC said on Thursday that guidance for fiscal 2023 has been downgraded after swinging to a pretax loss in the first half due to the disruption of its international markets and actions taken in face of competitors’ heavy discounting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Swiss National Bank dials back rate hike to 50 basis points - December 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Currys cuts 2023 guidance after swinging to loss - December 15, 2022
- 10 mistakes people make when planning for retirement - December 15, 2022