Dow Jones Newswires: Daimler swings to surprise loss and cuts dividend as diesel issue weighs

The German car maker posted a net loss of 11.0 million euros ($12.0 million) for the period compared with net profit of EUR1.64 billion a year ago, surprising analysts, who had expected net profit of EUR776.7 million, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.
