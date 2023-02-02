The German lender’s profit for the three months to the end of December was 1.80 billion euros ($1.98 billion), up from EUR145 million for the same period in 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Baidu shares jump after BlackRock boosts stake - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Deutsche Bank posts forecast-beating profit of $1.98 billion, but revenue disappoints - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Roche profit misses forecasts, sees COVID-19 related sales decline ahead - February 2, 2023