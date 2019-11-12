Dow Jones Newswires: Deutsche Post earnings rise as revenue grows in all divisions

The German freight-and-logistics group reported net profit of 561 million euros ($618.8 million) for the period, nearly three times higher than the EUR146 million result posted during the same period the year previous.
