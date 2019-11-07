Deutsche Telekom said it now expects to pay a dividend of 60 European cents a share, compared with 70 European cents last year, citing unexpectedly high-costs for the mobile spectrum auction in Germany.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: UniCredit’s net profit soars, beating forecasts - November 7, 2019
- Dow Jones Newswires: Deutsche Telekom lifts 2019 view, but cuts dividend after reporting profit rise - November 7, 2019
- Dow Jones Newswires: Lufthansa profit rises and backs 2019 view - November 7, 2019