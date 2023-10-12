Dover has agreed to sell its automation, workholding and containment solutions company to Stabilus for an enterprise vale of $680.0 million.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Dover to sell its Destaco business unit to Stabilus for $680 million - October 11, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ wasn’t tightening policy when it raised bond yield cap, Noguchi says - October 11, 2023
- : UAW says 8,700 Ford workers have walked off the job at Louisville truck plant - October 11, 2023