The British footwear brand said revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 grew 9%, or 3% on a constant-currency basis, to 335.9 million pounds ($414.8 million.)
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retirement Hacks: Afraid of a recession and not ready to retire? Do this. - January 19, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Dr. Martens Q3 revenue misses board’s expectations - January 19, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Deliveroo sees breakeven adjusted earnings for all operations - January 19, 2023