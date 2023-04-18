The operating environment will remain choppy in 2023 with poor visibility as operators remain cautious with spending plans and continue to adjust inventories.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ericsson reports forecast-beating profit, but warns of choppy 2023 ahead - April 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Ericsson reports forecast-beating profit, but warns of choppy 2023 - April 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s air passenger traffic surges in first quarter, nearly returning to 2019 levels - April 18, 2023