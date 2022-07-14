Dow Jones Newswires: EU hikes inflation forecast and cuts growth forecast

The European Commission has raised its inflation forecasts for the eurozone considerably and has slashed its 2023 growth forecast for the bloc as Russia’s war against Ukraine takes its toll on the economy.
