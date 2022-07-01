Consumer prices rose 8.6% on year in June after climbing 8.1% in May, according to a first estimate released Friday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Eurozone inflation rose to record high of 8.6% in June - July 1, 2022
- NerdWallet: ‘The key is not to be paralyzed by fear.’ Now is the time to be proactive before higher rates show up on your credit card bills. - July 1, 2022
- NerdWallet: Do you know the things Medicare doesn’t cover, and will you be able to afford them? - July 1, 2022