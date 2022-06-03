Eurozone retail sales fell much more than expected in April due to declining consumer confidence among households and rising inflation, the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat said Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: I’ve never liked Facebook stock — and these 4 warnings beyond Sheryl Sandberg’s departure are why you shouldn’t either - June 3, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Eurozone retail sales fell more than expected in April - June 3, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Eurozone service sector strength helped sustain robust economic growth in May: S&P Global PMI - June 3, 2022