Dow Jones Newswires: Exxon Mobil has higher gas prices to boost profits by as much as $1.1 billion

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it expects higher gas prices to add $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.
