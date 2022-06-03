Fast Retailing said Thursday after market close that Uniqlo sales in Japan rose sharply thanks to robust business during the spring holiday season and anniversary campaigns, as well as strong sales of summer clothes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Frontier Airlines to pay Spirit $250 million breakup fee if deal falls through - June 2, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Fast Retailing shares rise sharply after Uniqlo sales in Japan surged in May - June 2, 2022
- : Sheryl Sandberg turns her focus to philanthropy, but some say her 14-year tenure at Facebook came at a cost: ‘She was part of an institution that has weakened our democracy’ - June 2, 2022