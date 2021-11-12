A committee investigating Toshiba Corp. officials’ actions leading up to the annual shareholders’ meeting in July 2020 said it didn’t find former Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani and other executives to be in breach of duty of care.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: A MoviePass sequel? Former CEO may relaunch failed service in 2022 - November 11, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: Former Toshiba executives didn’t breach duties, committee finds - November 11, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit Monday - November 11, 2021