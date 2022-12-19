The business-climate index rose to 88.6 in December from a revised 86.4 in November, according to data from the Ifo Institute released Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: When your adult kids move back in, here’s how to keep them from damaging your finances - December 19, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: Car shoppers face the tightest credit market in more than a year, but there’s good news - December 19, 2022
- NerdWallet: ‘The biggest threat to payday lenders’: A growing list of big banks offer small-dollar loans - December 19, 2022