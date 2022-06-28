Dow Jones Newswires: German consumer sentiment expected to drop to new record low in July

Market research group GfK’s forward-looking consumer sentiment index forecasts confidence declining to minus 27.4 in July from a revised figure of minus 26.2 .
German consumer sentiment expected to drop to new record low in July - June 28, 2022
