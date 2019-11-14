Dow Jones Newswires: German growth rises 0.1%, skirting recession

Germany’s gross domestic product increased by an adjusted 0.1% from the previous quarter, according to Destatis. This is better than economists’ expectations of a 0.1% contraction in The Wall Street Journal’s survey.
