Business optimism in Germany is returning amid easing concerns over an imminent recession, according to the Ifo business-climate index.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: German Ifo business sentiment hit seven-month high in January - January 25, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: EasyJet expects higher 2023 profit as booking strength continues - January 25, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: J.D. Wetherspoon sales rise on year, but remain short of prepandemic levels - January 25, 2023