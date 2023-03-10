Consumer prices rose 8.7% in February compared with the same month a year earlier measured by national standards, data from the German Federal Statistics Office Destatis showed Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. economy expanded in January after services sector rebounded - March 10, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: German inflation steadied at 8.7% in February, confirming preliminary estimates - March 10, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Daimler Truck posts upbeat outlook as earnings and revenue improve - March 10, 2023