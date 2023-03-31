Retail sales declined 1.3% on month in February in real terms, after a revised 0.1% increase in January, German statistics office Destatis said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: German retail sales slump a weaker-than-expected 1.3% in February, amid higher inflation - March 31, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s factory activity expands in March, but at a slower pace - March 31, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. economy expanded slightly in the fourth quarter, beating forecasts - March 31, 2023