Dow Jones Newswires: Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald’s Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
