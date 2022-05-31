Dow Jones Newswires: GSK to pay up to $3.3 billion for biopharma Affinivax

GSK PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Affinivax, Inc. for up to $3.3 billion.
