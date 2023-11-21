Shares of Guess on Tuesday dropped 14% to $20.30 in after-hours trading after the company cut its revenue and profit outlooks for the year following a third-quarter earnings miss.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Guess shares drop 14% as retailer cuts revenue, profit outlook - November 21, 2023
- November’s stock rally gets boost from computerized funds and company buybacks - November 21, 2023
- Market Extra: November stock-market rally gets a boost from computerized funds and companies buying back their shares - November 21, 2023