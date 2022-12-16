The airport said passenger numbers reached 55.7 million in the first 11 months of 2022, compared with 16.3 million in the year-prior period, as the aviation sector recovered and the U.K. saw an end to all travel restrictions in the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus tally: Senate passes bill to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for military - December 16, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Heathrow says it faces further economic uncertainty from recession hurting key markets - December 16, 2022
- Centene sets guidance for 2023 ahead of investor day - December 16, 2022