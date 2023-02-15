The Dutch brewer reiterated that it expects input costs to rise in the high-teens per hectoliter and significantly higher energy costs, particularly in Europe.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Kering reports revenue that falls short of expectations after sales drop at Gucci, but remains upbeat for 2023 - February 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Heineken reports lower, but profit-beating forecast, backs full-year guidance - February 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: RBA governor says Australia’s economy can achieve a soft landing - February 14, 2023