Dow Jones Newswires: H&M CEO and chairman step down in unexpected board reshuffle

Karl-Johan Persson had headed the company founded by his grandfather for just over 10 years but has stepped down from his role as CEO with immediate effect to take over as chairman, after his father Stefan said he would relinquish that role.
