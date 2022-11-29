The upturn came as Chinese top officials said they will hold a media briefing Tuesday on the country’s pandemic-control policies, days after protests broke out across China over growing outbreaks and partial lockdowns. During the briefing, authorities said “long-term restrictions must be rectified and avoided.”
