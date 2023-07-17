Hong Kong’s morning trading session will be delayed due to a typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Hong Kong morning trading session delayed due to typhoon - July 16, 2023
- Earnings watch: Big banks are gearing up for more consumer struggles ahead - July 16, 2023
- Financial Crime: Tax adviser to star DJs and models arrested for alleged $100 million tax evasion scam - July 16, 2023