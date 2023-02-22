Hong Kong’s economy is forecast to grow 3.5%-5.5% this year, as pressure on the city’s exports should ease owing to the Chinese economy’s accelerated growth and the lifting of restrictions on cross-border truck movements, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his budget speech on Wednesday.
