Dow Jones Newswires: Hostess Brands moving to S&P SmallCap 600; shares up 9% after hours

Shares of snack-food company Hostess Brands, Inc. were trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours market, following news the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 on Feb. 1.
