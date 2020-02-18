Dow Jones Newswires: HSBC Holdings profit plunges 53%, will suspend buybacks amid revamp

HSBC Holdings PLC’s 2019 net profit plunged 53% due to a substantial amount of goodwill impairment, the bank said Tuesday, as it plans to introduce a slew of measures to cut down costs and restructure the company.
