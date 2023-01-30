Shares in Insurance Australia Group Ltd. fell early Monday after the general insurer said that claims in New Zealand will likely rise after severe storms and flooding around Auckland, and that it may review its natural peril costs for fiscal 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fed, stock market are set for a showdown this week. Here’s what’s at stake. - January 29, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: IAG shares fall in Australia after massive flooding in New Zealand - January 29, 2023
- How to pay for reparations in California? How about taxing the rich? - January 29, 2023