Dow Jones Newswires: Imperial Brands expects FY 2020 vaping regulation headwind

Imperial Brands PLC said Wednesday that it expects revenue for fiscal 2020 to be virtually unchanged from the previous year, dragged by drawbacks in its vaping and next-generation product segments.
