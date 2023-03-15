The Spanish fashion group, known as Inditex, posted sales of 9.51 billion euros ($10.21 billion) for the fiscal year’s final three months to Jan. 31 compared with EUR8.39 billion in the same period the previous year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Inditex sales fall short of expectations, while Zara-owner plans higher dividend - March 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: BMW expects higher deliveries in 2023 on higher EV, battery sales - March 15, 2023
- The Moneyist: My girlfriend admitted to having ‘some’ student debt, but I just found out she owes $83,000. Should we still plan to buy a house together? - March 14, 2023