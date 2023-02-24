The airline group, which houses British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling among others, said its net profit was 431 million euros ($456.7 million) compared with a net loss of EUR6.93 billion in 2021, and net profit consensus of EUR274.3 million, taken from FactSet and based on 11 analysts’ forecasts.
