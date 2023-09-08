The world’s third-largest economy after the U.S. and China grew 4.8% on an annualized basis in the second quarter, compared with the 6% expansion recorded in the preliminary estimate released in mid-August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s economy grew at slower pace in June quarter than initially estimated - September 7, 2023
- Sorry, Elon, a ‘super app’ is never going to fly in the U.S. - September 7, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Sorry, Elon, a ‘super app’ is never going to fly in the U.S. - September 7, 2023