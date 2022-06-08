Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s economy shrank at slightly slower pace in Q1 than first estimated

The world’s third-largest economy after the U.S. and China shrank 0.5% on an annualized basis, which reflects what would happen if the first-quarter pace continued for a full year, revised government data showed Wednesday.
