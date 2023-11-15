Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in three quarters in the July-September period due to sluggish spending by domestic consumers and companies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s economy shrinks for first time in three quarters - November 14, 2023
- Beth Pinsker: Inflation adjustments won’t save you from paying taxes on 85% of your Social Security benefit - November 14, 2023
- Soros snaps up tech stocks in Q3, but dumps some of the biggest names - November 14, 2023