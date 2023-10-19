Japan’s exports rebounded in September, led by growth in shipments of autos and auto parts, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s exports rebound in September - October 18, 2023
- The Ratings Game: FedEx says UPS’s losses during union talks were its gains. Could its wages rise as well? - October 18, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AMC price target, estimates, raised by Roth MKM as box-office results improve - October 18, 2023