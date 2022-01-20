Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s exports rise for 10th straight month in December

Japan’s exports increased in December 2021 for the 10th consecutive month, driven by robust demand for steel, auto and semiconductor-related products in key overseas markets, Ministry of Finance data showed Thursday.
