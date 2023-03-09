The French outdoor-advertising company on Thursday reported a net profit of 132.1 million euros ($139.3 million) compared with a EUR14.5 million loss in 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Credit Suisse to delay publication of 2022 annual report on SEC comments - March 9, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: JCDecaux swings to 2022 profit, but won’t propose a dividend to pursue investment opportunities - March 9, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s consumer inflation eases in February - March 8, 2023