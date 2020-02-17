Dow Jones Newswires: Jupiter Fund Management to buy Merian Global Investors

Jupiter Fund Management PLC said Monday that it has agreed to buy Merian Global Investors Ltd. in a deal that will create an asset manager with more than 65 billion pounds ($84.79 billion) in assets under management
